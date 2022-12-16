Overview

Dr. Ronald Hauptman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Hauptman works at Arizona Digestive Health in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Hernia and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.