Dr. Ronald Harrison Jr, DO
Dr. Ronald Harrison Jr, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Univ. Medical Center850 PETER BRYCE BLVD, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 348-1770
North River Primary Care Associates4310 Watermelon Rd, Northport, AL 35473 Directions (205) 330-5266
- 3 870377 PO Box, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487 Directions (205) 348-1370
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
He was knowable, kind and understanding of my needs. He didn’t rush like most doctors do now in present. I would definitely recommend him for your family Physician.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1073049813
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
