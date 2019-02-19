Dr. Ronald Hardy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Hardy, MD
Dr. Ronald Hardy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.
Providence Holy Family Hospital5633 N Lidgerwood St, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 482-0111
Was North Spokane Womens Clinic235 E Rowan Ave Ste 102, Spokane, WA 99207 Directions (509) 489-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hardy delivered my seventh baby (7th caesarean) and did it perfectly. The prenatal care was kind, thorough, and I'm so grateful he was recommended to me. I'm out of state now and may just travel back to Spokane to get that awesome pre and post natal care. . .
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Dr. Hardy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardy has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.