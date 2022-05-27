Dr. Ronald Hammers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Hammers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Hammers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Csna2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 473-3272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Penrose Hospital
Dr. Hammers was on call at Penrose hospital 2 weekends ago. My mom had to have emergency surgery and he was called in. Dr. Hammers was direct and helpful when describing the procedure and potential outcomes. The information was not easy to hear, and his compassion made all the difference. Praise God we had a positive outcome, and I will be forever grateful for Dr. Hammers. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Loyola University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Hammers works at
