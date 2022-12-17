Dr. Ronald Gregush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Gregush, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Gregush, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They completed their fellowship with Southern California Orthopedic Institute
Dr. Gregush works at
Locations
Edward Jung, MD12911 120th Ave NE Ste H210, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 823-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One hip and two knees over a one year period. Dr Gregush is extremely professional and pleasant with patients and families. Exceptionally competent as a diagnostician and surgeon.
About Dr. Ronald Gregush, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Slovak and Spanish
- 1275625584
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- University of Washington
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.