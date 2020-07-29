Dr. Ronald Goodell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Goodell, DO
Overview
Dr. Ronald Goodell, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Integris Grove Hospital, Integris Health Edmond, Onecore Health, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest and Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma.
Locations
Advanced ENT & Allergy1621A Midtown Pl Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73130 Directions (405) 736-9300
Advanced Ear Nose & Throat1621 Midtown Pl, Midwest City, OK 73130 Directions (405) 736-9300
Alliancehealth Midwest2825 Parklawn Dr, Midwest City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 610-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Grove Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Onecore Health
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
- Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and very caring doctor! He finds what other doctors don't! His staff are very good at their jobs too! What a pleasant relief to have a very knowledgeable doctor with efficient office workers and nurses!
About Dr. Ronald Goodell, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolarygic Allergy
- Des Peres Hospital
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Otolaryngic Allergy and Otolaryngology
Dr. Goodell works at
