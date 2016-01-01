Dr. Ronald Glick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Glick, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Glick, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Glick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UPMC Center for Integrative Medicine580 S Aiken Ave Ste 310, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-3023
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glick?
About Dr. Ronald Glick, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1083687966
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glick works at
Dr. Glick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.