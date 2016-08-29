Overview

Dr. Ronald Glatzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Glatzer works at Delray Eye Associates in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.