Dr. Ronald Glatzer, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Glatzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Glatzer works at Delray Eye Associates in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Precision Eyewear
    16201 S MILITARY TRL, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-8100
    Fort Lauderdale Retina Institute
    1930 NE 47th St Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 772-3337
    Retina Center of South Florida
    5130 Linton Blvd Ste F7, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
B-Scan Ultrasound
Chorioretinal Scars
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Tumor
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Eye Disease
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Progressive High Myopia
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Laser Surgery
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinoschisis
Tear Duct Disorders
Temporal Arteritis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Vitreoretinal Degeneration
Vitreous Detachment
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 29, 2016
    This Dr has treated me for over 2 years is very caring and has helped me tremendously he is the best from Jeannine
    Jeannine in Pompano ,fl — Aug 29, 2016
    About Dr. Ronald Glatzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922006196
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Li Jewish Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Vermont
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Glatzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glatzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glatzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glatzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glatzer has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glatzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Glatzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glatzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glatzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glatzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

