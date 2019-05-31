Overview

Dr. Ronald Gim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Gim works at Dental Excellence Inc. in San Clemente, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.