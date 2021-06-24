Dr. Ronald George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald George, MD
Dr. Ronald George, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Wilmington Health2421 Silver Stream Ln, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 815-7421
Wilmington Health - Pulmonary Allergy1202 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. George and all his staff were very helpful, thorough, kind and supportive. Dr. George was very validating of concerns and a great diagnostician. He really listened to me so I felt heard and understood. He completed all orders, referrals, prescriptions right away so my follow up care was ready at check out. I felt well cared for and positive about future outcomes. Thanks for such a great experience.
About Dr. Ronald George, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265657894
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia
- Rheumatology
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
