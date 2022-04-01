Dr. Ronald Gentile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Gentile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Gentile, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Retina Associates of Li, PC200 Old Country Rd Ste 130, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 408-4902
Ronald Concetto Gentile MD PC218 2nd Ave Ste 402, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4120
Faculty Practice310 E 14th St # 319, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4120
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific staff, very attentive, professional and fast. I’ve been his patient for several years, and I can say without reservations that he is a terrific doctor. Results tell the story, and the results have been incredible. I consider myself very lucky.
About Dr. Ronald Gentile, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1124039854
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Institute
- The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Suny-Stonybrook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentile has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.