Overview

Dr. Ronald Gentile, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gentile works at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.