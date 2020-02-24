Dr. Garb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Garb, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Garb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Garb works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Psychiatry Associates929 Gessner Rd Ste 2000, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-5600
-
2
Houston Tms PA820 Gessner Rd Ste 750, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 973-1007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garb?
Dr. Garb changed my life and I am forever grateful. He is consistently intuitive, compassionate, knowledgeable, and kind. His many years of experience are balanced by being well-informed about recent research and advancements. He has been such a force for good in my life that I want to encourage others to see him. In a word, he is outstanding.
About Dr. Ronald Garb, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1891776167
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital
- Baragwanath Hosp
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garb works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Garb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.