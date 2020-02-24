See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ronald Garb, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Garb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Garb works at Memorial Psychiatry Associates in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Psychiatry Associates
    929 Gessner Rd Ste 2000, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 467-5600
  2. 2
    Houston Tms PA
    820 Gessner Rd Ste 750, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 973-1007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Ronald Garb, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 57 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891776167
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Chldns Hospital
Internship
  • Baragwanath Hosp
Medical Education
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Garb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Garb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Garb works at Memorial Psychiatry Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Garb’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Garb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garb.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

