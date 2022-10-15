Dr. Ronald Galluccio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galluccio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Galluccio, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Galluccio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
East Side Medical & Cardiovascular Associates PC184 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 737-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Galluccio is a fantastic Cardiologist. I am so glad we were referred to him. He managed to get my mother off 2 medications that she was on for over 5 years. She is doing quite well under his care. He is very patient, knowledgeable, kind and really takes his time with you. I give him information about my mother and he doesn't need me to repeat what I tell him multiple times. Very sharp man. Most docs seem like they don't care anymore or barely listen. Thank you Dr. G!
About Dr. Ronald Galluccio, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1851396360
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Galluccio has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galluccio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galluccio speaks Italian.
