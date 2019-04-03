Dr. Ronald Gabriel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Gabriel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Gabriel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Lisa G. Cook MD Inc.2080 Century Park E Ste 203, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 277-9533
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabriel?
My experience with Dr. Gabriel was wonderful. He was always honest, listened when I had questions or comments, and for me was and is to this day, one of my favorite neurologists. He knew how to care for me and make me feel special, even when sometimes in my heart I just wanted to be like other kids. He knew how to talk to parents as well in order to make it easier for them to deal with the issues at hand. He is top notch. As a child, I was blessed to have him as my doctor from ages 12-16.
About Dr. Ronald Gabriel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 60 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.