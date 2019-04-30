Dr. Ronald Futerman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Futerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Futerman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ronald Futerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Eastover Foot & Ankle PA428 N Trade St Ste 100, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 841-4338
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always gentle and thorough with my toe nails and gives good tips for better health
About Dr. Ronald Futerman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528011376
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Futerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Futerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Futerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Futerman has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Futerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Futerman speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Futerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Futerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Futerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Futerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.