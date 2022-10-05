Dr. Ronald Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Friedman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Ronald M Friedman, M.D.6124 W Parker Rd Ste 232 Bldg 3, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 467-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
My explant and implant surgery was very involved. I had my implants many many years. My procedure was explained in great detail of what needed to be done for best results Every staff member in the office as well as the nurses and medical staff in surgery were there for me. I trusted that I would be in capable hands .I am on my way to recovery and do not regret choosing Dr Friedman and his staff. Such professionals!!! I thank you all for everything you did for me .
About Dr. Ronald Friedman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1902898612
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman speaks Korean and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.