Dr. Ronald Frenkel, MD
Dr. Ronald Frenkel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
East Florida Eye Institute509 SE Riverside Dr Ste 302, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 287-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
If you have issues with Glaucoma or Cataracts, Dr. Frenkel hand-down is your "go-to" doctor. I have been a patient for the past 4-5 years and he has helped me. My eye sight now is better than it has been in years. His team is fantastic and his practice very thorough.
About Dr. Ronald Frenkel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Mass Eye Infirm/Harvard
- Kresge Eye Institute Wayne St University
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Frenkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frenkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frenkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frenkel has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frenkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Frenkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frenkel.
