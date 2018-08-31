Dr. Ronald French, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. French is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald French, MD
Dr. Ronald French, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and St. Charles Parish Hospital.
Ochsner Kenner200 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 412-1700
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
very good
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Baylor College Of Med
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Dr. French has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. French accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. French has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. French on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. French. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. French.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. French, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. French appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.