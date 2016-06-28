Overview

Dr. Ronald Frame II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.