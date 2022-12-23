Dr. Ford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Ford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Ford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amarillo Urology Associates LLP1900 Medi Park Dr, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 355-9447
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ford?
Dr. Ford is very good at explaining your health issues. He’s very personable which is a great trait for a Doctor. Dr. Ford recently took me back as a new patient after moving out of state for 5 years which was greatly appreciated.
About Dr. Ronald Ford, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1578554879
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.