Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Fields, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Fields, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Fields works at
Locations
Comprehensive Cardiology1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 320, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-7818
Heart Care Associates of Bucks County Lps240 Middletown Blvd Ste 201, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-7818
St. Mary Family Practice -middletown4595 New Falls Rd Ste A, Levittown, PA 19056 Directions (215) 750-7818
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fields is the epitome of hard working, intelligent, dedicated, knowledgeable, and excellent in his very important and very responsible calling. Very nice person, good person, fantastic doctor and I've been a patient of his since 1994.
About Dr. Ronald Fields, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1083681548
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fields works at
Dr. Fields has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.