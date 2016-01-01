See All Podiatrists in Irwin, PA
Dr. Ronald Ferguson Jr, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ronald Ferguson Jr, DPM

Podiatry
1 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ronald Ferguson Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irwin, PA. 

Dr. Ferguson Jr works at Westmoreland Foot & Ankle in Irwin, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Natalie Lascola, DPM
Dr. Natalie Lascola, DPM
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM
Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM
10 (379)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Irwin Office
    8981 Norwin Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 863-0996

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ferguson Jr?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ronald Ferguson Jr, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Ferguson Jr, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ferguson Jr to family and friends

Dr. Ferguson Jr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ferguson Jr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Ferguson Jr, DPM.

About Dr. Ronald Ferguson Jr, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447210547
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ferguson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ferguson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ferguson Jr works at Westmoreland Foot & Ankle in Irwin, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ferguson Jr’s profile.

Dr. Ferguson Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ronald Ferguson Jr, DPM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.