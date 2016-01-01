Dr. Ronald Escudero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escudero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Escudero, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Escudero, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Ronald J. Escudero MD PC4100 Wolcott Ave NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 855-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Escudero, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1851390397
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escudero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Escudero accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escudero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Escudero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escudero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escudero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escudero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.