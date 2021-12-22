Dr. Ronald Ellingsen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellingsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Ellingsen, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ronald Ellingsen, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Ellingsen works at
Locations
-
1
Ronald H. Ellingsen DDS Msd Ps9915 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 228-3306
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellingsen?
Friendly and professional staff.
About Dr. Ronald Ellingsen, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1780778662
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellingsen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellingsen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ellingsen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ellingsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellingsen works at
310 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellingsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellingsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellingsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellingsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.