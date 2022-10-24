Dr. Ronald Drengler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drengler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Drengler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Drengler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Asuncion and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Drengler works at
Locations
South Texas Oncology and Hematology Pllc4383 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 593-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Drengler has taken care of me for over 16 years, making sure I’m on the right chemotherapy at all times. Wouldn’t want any other oncologist caring for me
About Dr. Ronald Drengler, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1265459168
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital Med Center
- Universidad Nacional De Asuncion
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drengler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drengler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drengler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
