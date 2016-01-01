See All Plastic Surgeons in Elkhart, IN
Dr. Ronald Downs, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Downs works at The Centre PC in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    500 Arcade Ave Ste 300, Elkhart, IN 46514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    611 E Douglas Rd Ste 108, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(11)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1154328516
Fellowship
  • Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
Residency
  • Easton Hospital
Internship
  • Easton Hospital
Medical Education
  • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
  • Goshen Health Hospital
  • Elkhart General Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Dr. Ronald Downs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Downs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Downs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Downs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downs.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

