Dr. Ronald Douglas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Douglas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ronald Douglas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Douglas works at
Locations
-
1
A Home of Happy Feet Ps.225 E 3rd Ave Ste 5, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 838-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Douglas?
Very competent dr and really nice staff. He removed my toe nails and it was easy and painless. Healed well. Office is very understated but the care is excellent! If you want high brow fluff, go somewhere else as you will not find that here.
About Dr. Ronald Douglas, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1558361725
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.