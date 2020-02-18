Overview

Dr. Ronald Dorbish, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Morrow County Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dorbish works at Ohio Health Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.