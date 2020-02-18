See All Neurosurgeons in Columbus, OH
Neurosurgery
Dr. Ronald Dorbish, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Morrow County Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Dorbish works at Ohio Health Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ohiohealth Neurological Physicians
    3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2001, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 533-5500

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Morrow County Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Spinal Fusion
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Spinal Fusion
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis

Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 18, 2020
    A true blessing after 3 unsuccessful surgery’s elsewhere...he gives me real hope in getting some pain relief. The extra time he took to explain I actually do have other options and what I can expect from my next procedure and after is greatly appreciated!
    Sophia — Feb 18, 2020
    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1932301678
    • Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Dr. Ronald Dorbish, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorbish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorbish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorbish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorbish works at Ohio Health Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Dorbish’s profile.

    Dr. Dorbish has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorbish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorbish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorbish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorbish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorbish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

