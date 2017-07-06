Overview

Dr. Ronald Dewitt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin.



Dr. Dewitt works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic - Lakeway in Austin, TX with other offices in Lakeway, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.