Dr. Demas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Demas, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Demas, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Demas works at
Locations
Dawson Med Uregent Care PC608 Dawson St Ste 101, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 667-0471
Prt. City Urgnt Cr. and Family Practice706 S COLLEGE RD, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 798-2212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Demas, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Child Psychiatry, Neurology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Demas works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Demas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.