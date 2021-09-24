Dr. Delrie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Delrie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Delrie, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in McComb, MS. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tulane School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Delrie works at
Locations
1
Mississippi Cancer Institute1501 Aston Ave, McComb, MS 39648 Directions (601) 249-5500
2
Hematology & Oncology9001 Summa Ave Fl 3, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 761-5410
3
O'neal16777 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 761-5200
4
S M R M C Inpatient Rehab215 Marion Ave, McComb, MS 39648 Directions (601) 249-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Delrie was My Oncologist in 2017 as I was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. He is an God Sent!!! He really cares about his patients and what’s best for them! He answers questions. Very knowledgeable and thorough. I never felt rushed or unsure upon leaving! Since I’ve had 2 Oncologist. I am considering driving an hour to re-establish myself under his care. I trusted his treatment recommendations for my health. I felt that I was in good hands! Miss this Care.
About Dr. Ronald Delrie, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1689850620
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Emory University
- Tulane School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
