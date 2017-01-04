Overview

Dr. Ronald De La Pena, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. De La Pena works at Arroyo Oaks Medical Associates, Inc in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.