Dr. Ronald Davis III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Davis III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Davis III works at
Locations
1
Wake Forest Baptist Urology Clinic Laboratory140 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-4131
2
North Carolina Baptist Hospital1 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-4131Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
3
Wfbh Medical Plaza North Elm3903 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 716-4131
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Davis III, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis III works at
Dr. Davis III has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis III speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis III.
