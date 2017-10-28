Dr. Ronald Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Davis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Merit Health Rankin, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
St Dominic Urology971 Lakeland Dr Ste 360, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-4370
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Rankin
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In my opinions, no physician in the Jackson, MS Metro is more experienced & Dedicated to the profession than Dr. Davis; or have the capacity of a modern education of the urology/anatomy and it's training. Dr. David is most thorough in all areas of Urology, as well as patient and physician relationship. I would personally recommend that any person needing or requesting medical assistance in Urology, they genuinely should allow Dr. Ronald David, MD, to help with 100% favorable results!
About Dr. Ronald Davis, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1255351367
Education & Certifications
- Columbus Hospital|University Of Ms School Of Med
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
