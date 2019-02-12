Dr. Ronald David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald David, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald David, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2114 Dabney Rd Ste E, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 673-9600
-
2
Aka Childrens Neurological Services5875 Bremo Rd Ste 700, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 673-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. David?
Dr. David is the most caring and well-informed doctor I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. I have two autistic children and without Dr. David, I don't believe they would be doing as well as they are. He genuinely cares about children and makes sure that all of my questions are answered. He directs me to others who are able to help my children as well. He is an absolute treasure to us!
About Dr. Ronald David, MD
- Pediatrics
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1225160443
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. David has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.