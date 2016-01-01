Dr. Ronald D'Amico, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Amico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald D'Amico, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ronald D'Amico, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7593 Morgan Rd, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 457-2021
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald D'Amico, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1023069044
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
