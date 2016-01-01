Dr. Dalton Sr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronald Dalton Sr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Dalton Sr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Dalton Sr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellness Plan Medical Center4909 E Outer Dr, Detroit, MI 48234 Directions (313) 366-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalton Sr?
About Dr. Ronald Dalton Sr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1366527673
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalton Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalton Sr works at
Dr. Dalton Sr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalton Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalton Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.