Dr. Ronald D'Agostino, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. D'Agostino works at Long Island Cardiovascular Consultants, New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Swine Flu, Bird Flu and Influenza (Flu) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.