Dr. Ronald Cypher, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Ronald Cypher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wexford, PA. 

Dr. Cypher works at Allegheny Health Network in Wexford, PA with other offices in Butler, PA, Grove City, PA, Gibsonia, PA and Cranberry Township, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allegheny Health Network
    12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 671-1486
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Butler
    103 Technology Dr, Butler, PA 16001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 671-1486
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Grove City Medical Center
    647 N Broad Street Ext # 107, Grove City, PA 16127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 671-1486
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Gibsonia Office
    5375 William Flynn Hwy, Gibsonia, PA 15044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 449-3245
  5. 5
    Cranberry Office
    2001 Ehrman Rd, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 776-4535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Butler Memorial Hospital
  • Grove City Medical Center

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
High Risk Pregnancy
Hormone Replacement Therapy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mastodynia
Menopause
Miscarriages
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thrombosis
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 10, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr. Cyphers for over 30 years. I have recommended his office to my friends and family. I have a great deal of respect for his caring nature and professionalism.
    Sandra Zacherl in Venus, PA — Apr 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ronald Cypher, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336123256
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • West Penn Hosp
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Westminster College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Cypher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cypher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cypher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cypher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cypher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cypher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cypher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cypher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

