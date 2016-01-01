Overview

Dr. Ronald Crafton, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange.



Dr. Crafton works at Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine in La Grange, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.