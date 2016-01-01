See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in La Grange, KY
Dr. Ronald Crafton, MD

Emergency Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Crafton, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange.

Dr. Crafton works at Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine in La Grange, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health La Grange Emergency Care
    1025 New Moody Ln, La Grange, KY 40031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 222-3347

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health La Grange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Detoxification Evaluation
Ankle Disorders
Burn Injuries
Detoxification Evaluation
Ankle Disorders
Burn Injuries

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Ronald Crafton, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619923802
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Crafton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crafton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crafton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crafton works at Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine in La Grange, KY. View the full address on Dr. Crafton’s profile.

    Dr. Crafton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crafton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crafton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crafton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

