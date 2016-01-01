Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Cognitive Behavioral Associates Llp29 Barstow Rd Ste 304, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-1191
Great Neck Family Therapy1 Barstow Rd Ste P10, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- The Family Institute of Westchester
- North Shore University Hospital
- Newton Wellesley Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
