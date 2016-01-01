Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bernhard Zunkeler MD PA1122 Kenilworth Dr Ste 116, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 321-7360
-
2
Bernhard Zunkeler MD PA6565 N Charles St Ste 408, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 321-7360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
About Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1487649265
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.