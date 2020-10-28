Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Urology Consultants of South Palm13590 S Jog Rd Ste 2, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 381-7773
- West Boca Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Over the many years I have been treated for urological issues the outcome has always been positive thanks to the excellent care of Dr. Cohen. Dr. Cohen is very experienced, knowledgeable and extremely caring. I highly recommend Dr. Cohen.
- Urology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104882240
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Gonorrhea Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.