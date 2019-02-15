See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Ronald Codario, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Codario, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Codario works at Div of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Internal Medicine
    2511 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Abdominal Pain
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Abdominal Pain

Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 15, 2019
Dr. Codario is an excellent physician. My family has been with him for over 20 years. My husband does not like doctors but trusted and respected Dr. Codario with all his health concerns. He is very thorough and treats his patients with respect and compassion.
alice penza in philadelphia, PA — Feb 15, 2019
About Dr. Ronald Codario, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, German and Italian
NPI Number
  • 1295892107
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Philadelphia General Hospital (now closed)
Internship
  • University Of Kentucky Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ronald Codario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Codario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Codario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Codario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Codario works at Div of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Codario’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Codario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codario.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Codario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Codario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

