Dr. Ronald Codario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Codario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Codario, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Codario, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Codario works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Div of Internal Medicine2511 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Codario?
Dr. Codario is an excellent physician. My family has been with him for over 20 years. My husband does not like doctors but trusted and respected Dr. Codario with all his health concerns. He is very thorough and treats his patients with respect and compassion.
About Dr. Ronald Codario, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, German and Italian
- 1295892107
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia General Hospital (now closed)
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Codario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Codario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Codario works at
Dr. Codario speaks German and Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Codario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Codario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Codario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.