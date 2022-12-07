Overview

Dr. Ronald Childs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Childs works at OrthoVirginia in McLean, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.