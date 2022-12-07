Dr. Ronald Childs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Childs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Childs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
McLean Tysons1760 Old Meadow Rd Ste 500, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 810-5223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoVirginia Fair Oaks3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 810-5223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Childs has done two spine surgeries on me. This visit was another follow-up for the 2nd one. Dr. Childs was caring (as always) and listened to my current status and discussed our plan forward. I trust him completely and know he will get to the bottom of my current symptoms. I always feel better after seeing him and discussing my current situation.
About Dr. Ronald Childs, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1154343986
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.