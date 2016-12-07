Dr. Ronald Cheek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Cheek, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Cheek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 27209 Lahser Rd Ste 220, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 603-4240
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheek?
He is the absolute best! Ive been under his care for 27years. God and Dr. Cheek is the reason why my Beautiful 2 1/2 year old is on this earth. He also saved me with his knowledge, experience and quick thinking during and after the delivery. The most knowledgeable, Caring, dedicated, no-nonsense health care provider you could entrust your personal health too. He is as good as it gets.
About Dr. Ronald Cheek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1013957927
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Affil Hospital
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheek speaks Tamil.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.