Dr. Ronald Chee-Awai, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Chee-Awai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Adventhealth Wauchula.
Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring4420 SUN N LAKE BLVD, Sebring, FL 33872 Directions (863) 382-2248Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Adventhealth Wauchula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I gave Dr. Chee-Awai a five star rating for the fact that he explained everything to my satisfaction and.was to the point. He explained my options then let me choose what I wanted to do. The staff was friendly and I only waited a few minutes after the paperwork was done before to starting the check up. I would recommend Dr. Chee-Awai to a friend.
About Dr. Ronald Chee-Awai, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1467450171
Education & Certifications
- UAL Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chee-Awai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chee-Awai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chee-Awai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chee-Awai has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chee-Awai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chee-Awai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chee-Awai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chee-Awai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chee-Awai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.