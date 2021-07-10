Dr. Channell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Channell, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ronald Channell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Saint Mary Hospital
Dr. Channell works at
Locations
Dr. Ronald W. Channell2314 E York St, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Channel and staff are all very nice, pleasant and helpful. Definitely recommend.
About Dr. Ronald Channell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Mary Hospital
Dr. Channell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Channell works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Channell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Channell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Channell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Channell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.