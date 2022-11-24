Overview

Dr. Ronald Caputo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Caputo works at SJP Cardiovacular Specialists in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.