Dr. Ronald Caniglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caniglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Caniglia, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Caniglia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Caniglia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Caniglia Facial Plastic Surgery7102 E Acoma Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 483-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caniglia?
I was pleased with how quickly I was able to have the procedure completed. Staff and Doctor are all very knowledgable and I trusted the practice completely with my safety.
About Dr. Ronald Caniglia, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1619191947
Education & Certifications
- Perkins Facial Plastic Surgery, P.C.
- University Of Nebraska & Affiliated Hospitals
- Wesley Medical Center
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- University Of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caniglia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caniglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caniglia works at
178 patients have reviewed Dr. Caniglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caniglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caniglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caniglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.